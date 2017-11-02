Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ADOB, Agrium, GFS Chemicals, Sterling Chemicals & Yara International

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global calcium nitrate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for wastewater treatment. Rapid industrialization has increased the use of chemicals on a large scale. The waste released from industries is dumped into the water, thereby, leading to a rise in toxic substances. The addition of calcium nitrate has proved effective to reduce hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide gas is the cause of odor emissions and is hazardous to health. Hence, the addition of chemical absorbents or chemical filters has been introduced to mitigate the hazards of hydrogen sulfide in the air.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for conventional fertilizers. The use of conventional/synthetic fertilizers has improved the quality of crops. It provides necessary nutrients and the strength to grow. The preference of fertilizers depends on the kind of crops. The conventional fertilizers available in the market are in various forms to match requirements based on soil type, atmospheric conditions, and availability of water.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is health hazards. Calcium nitrate is classified as hazard class 5.1 by regulatory bodies. Exposure to calcium nitrate causes short-term and long-term health hazards, such as dizziness; nausea; headaches; and redness in eyes. It causes inflammation, irritation, and rashes on the skin. It can lead to severe irritation and damage of eyes, leading to loss of vision. It also causes mouth ulcers, difficulty in breathing, and choking. Inhalation of calcium nitrate causes damage to lungs. Long-term exposure leads to genetic disorders and mutations.
Key vendors
- ADOB
- Agrium
- GFS Chemicals
- Sterling Chemicals
- Yara International
Other prominent vendors
- All-Chemie
- Barium & Chemicals
- Blue Line
- Calamco
- Magnesium Products
- Maryland Biochemical
- Mil-Spec Industries
- Mineral Research & Development
- Nicolia Ready Mix
- NOAH Technologies
- Prochem
- Spectrum Chemical
- Surepure Chemetals
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Introduction
Part 04: Market Overview
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhwqxs/global_calcium
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716