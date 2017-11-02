Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ADOB, Agrium, GFS Chemicals, Sterling Chemicals & Yara International

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global calcium nitrate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for wastewater treatment. Rapid industrialization has increased the use of chemicals on a large scale. The waste released from industries is dumped into the water, thereby, leading to a rise in toxic substances. The addition of calcium nitrate has proved effective to reduce hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide gas is the cause of odor emissions and is hazardous to health. Hence, the addition of chemical absorbents or chemical filters has been introduced to mitigate the hazards of hydrogen sulfide in the air.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for conventional fertilizers. The use of conventional/synthetic fertilizers has improved the quality of crops. It provides necessary nutrients and the strength to grow. The preference of fertilizers depends on the kind of crops. The conventional fertilizers available in the market are in various forms to match requirements based on soil type, atmospheric conditions, and availability of water.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is health hazards. Calcium nitrate is classified as hazard class 5.1 by regulatory bodies. Exposure to calcium nitrate causes short-term and long-term health hazards, such as dizziness; nausea; headaches; and redness in eyes. It causes inflammation, irritation, and rashes on the skin. It can lead to severe irritation and damage of eyes, leading to loss of vision. It also causes mouth ulcers, difficulty in breathing, and choking. Inhalation of calcium nitrate causes damage to lungs. Long-term exposure leads to genetic disorders and mutations.

Key vendors

ADOB

Agrium

GFS Chemicals

Sterling Chemicals

Yara International

Other prominent vendors

All-Chemie

Barium & Chemicals

Blue Line

Calamco

Magnesium Products

Maryland Biochemical

Mil-Spec Industries

Mineral Research & Development

Nicolia Ready Mix

NOAH Technologies

Prochem

Spectrum Chemical

Surepure Chemetals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Introduction



Part 04: Market Overview



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhwqxs/global_calcium





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716