Medtronic plc: Medtronic Releases Fiscal Year 2017 Integrated Performance Report

DUBLIN - November 2, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announces the release of its fiscal year 2017 Integrated Performance Report. The report highlights the combined financial, social, and environmental impact of Medtronic.

The FY2017 Integrated Performance Report (http://www.medtronic.com/sustainabilityreport) details the company's commitment to addressing business and industry challenges. Based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines, it's organized around the Medtronic sustainability material issues:

Access to Care

Product Quality

Product Stewardship

Responsible Supply Management

Ethics in Sales and Marketing

A tenet of the Medtronic Mission - to maintain good citizenship as a company - drives a sense of purpose and responsibility to not only deliver the highest quality products, therapies, and services to patients, but to also support healthy communities in the areas in which it operates.

In fiscal year 2017, Medtronic:

Invested $2.2 billion in research and development, representing 7.4 percent of net sales

Launched Medtronic Labs, a new initiative designed to deliver financially sustainable businesses that expand access and reduce health inequality in emerging markets

Invested $139.7 million in capacity building and training for medical professionals and $22.6 million in patient education

Donated $101.8 million to charitable causes through corporate cash contributions, giving through the Medtronic Foundation, product donations, and employee volunteering

Invested more than $76 million in employee training and development programs

Reached early achievements of four of its 2020 Environmental Performance Goals, including reductions in energy, emissions, waste, and water

The report and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Supplement is available for download at www.medtronic.com/SustainabilityReport (http://www.medtronic.com/SustainabilityReport).

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements in this release or the 2017 Integrated Performance Report are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

