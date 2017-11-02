IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS) a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is proud to announce that its partner, American States University, has launched its updated website as an initiative to provide equal opportunity and education for everyone. The American States University Industrial Hemp Program is housed within its Department of Agriculture, the initial economic development plan was successfully launched in early 2017 in partnership with CBIS, FSO NAC, HRM Farms, and RCDU with the Native American community through the relationships of FSO NAC and others.

To find out more information, please visit www.americanstatesuniversity.com

The American States University offers a combined thirty-seven state approved certification and degree programs housed within five departments, including its Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, and Doctor of Business Administration programs.

The American States University Department of Agriculture's Alternative Medicine program, with focus on cannabinoid drug development using proven extraction methodologies derived from the Industrial Hemp plant, is certainly attracting more attention in light of the recent federal action and recent shifts in public perception about cannabinoids in general -- particularly as medical applications become paramount to the general public who want 100% natural alternatives to manufactured drugs for an extensive list of critical ailments and palliative care needs.

Working with cannabinoid drug development experts Cannabis Science and their Global Consortium of drug development initiatives and research collaborations, Cannabis Science has also had successful laboratory work using Nanoparticle Drones to target Lung cancer with radiosensitizers and cannabinoids as evidenced and recently published in the respected medical journal Frontiers in Oncology.

To view the journal, click here.

The American States University's Alternative Medicine program leverages Cannabis Science's expertise for its students' in-depth education and real market place exposure. The program provides students with experiential learning of cannabinoids derived from cannabinoids (and other materials derived from industrial hemp and other plants) focusing on research and development of all-natural pharmaceutical drugs for target ailments such as Cancer, Epilepsy, Chronic Pain, Parkinson's Disease, Arthritis, PTSD, HIV/AIDs and other industries such as Alternative Biofuels; Construction, Clothing and Automobile Materials; and Paper, Rope and Strings. Classes will adopt a hybrid structure of in-class, online, and field work training all housed within its Department of Agriculture Industrial Hemp Program.

The University partners will provide vertically-integrated operations to provide jobs throughout each community in which the school resides, offer full or partial scholarship programs, and additionally-subsidized education packages to members of the Native American community that is participating in the Native American Initiative Program.

The University is currently accepting applications for new students.

To submit your application, please visit: http://www.americanstatesuniversity.com/index.php/apply-now

American States University current programs:

Department of Agriculture

Alternative Medicine

Alternative Biofuels (coming soon)

Construction Materials (coming soon)

Clothing Materials (coming soon)

Automobile Materials (coming soon)

Paper, Rope and Strings (coming soon)

Department of Arts

Acting

Antique Appraisal

Dance (Fine Arts)

Drama Production

English as a Second Language

Film Camera Production

Movie Production

Multimedia

Music Production

Producer/Director

Teacher of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)

Department of Business

Bachelor of Business Administration

Certificate of Business Administration

Doctor of Business Administration

Hotel Administration

Master of Business Administration

Tourism Development

Executive Protection Procedures

Department of Certified Professionals

Bachelor of Business Administration (Professional Golf Management Concentration)

Beauty Industry Management

Certified Club Builder

Certified Professional Golf Instructor

Certified Professional Golfer

Certified Retail Golf Operations

Coaching

Entertainment Management

Golf Turf Management/Operations

Fire Safety

Protection and Management

Health and Social Services Management

Property Management

Sports Agent

Sports Management

Executive Protection Martial Arts

Department of Technology

Computer 3D Animation

Executive Protection Electronic Security

PC Repair Technician

PC Support Technician

Web Page Designer

About American States University

American States University offers thirty-seven state-approved post secondary educational programs in the Departments of Agriculture, Arts, Business, Certified Professional, and Technology in a unique hybrid structure of online, in class, and in field education. Its primary purpose is to provide professional training in agricultural hemp research and development for pharmaceutical drugs targeting critical ailments such as Cancer, Epilepsy, Chronic Pain, Parkinson's Disease, Arthritis, PTSD, HIV/AIDs and other industries such as Alternate Biofuels, Construction, Clothing and Automobile Materials, business administration, and other numerous certifications. The University aims to provide affordable quality education to its students so as to achieve their career goals and excel in their chosen professions. American States University is committed to fulfilling these objectives with a dedicated, academically and professionally well-qualified faculty, administrators and staff to assist the students.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Its initial focus is on cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Dr. Allen Herman

Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

allen.herman@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832

Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder

raymond.dabney@cannabisscience.com

Tel: 1-888-263-0832



