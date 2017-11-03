Binance and QUOINE Announce a Strategic Partnership to Build Global Liquidity in the Crypto Economy

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast growing pure cryptocurrency exchange Binance has entered into a strategic partnership with QUOINE, a leading global fintech firm. As as a global top 10 exchange by 24-hour trading volume, Binance will be able to provide improved liquidity for QUOINE as well as access to a large selection of alt coins. QUOINE Corporation, which is the first registered fiat-enabled exchange in Japan, officially received its license from the Japan Financial Services Agency and will be able to provide local currency exchange channels for Binance. Both companies are both world-renowned in the blockchain industry. The times of competition amongst blockchain trading platforms have come to an end - the era of collaboration is about to begin.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596668/QUOINE_Binance.jpg

Binance deals purely in cryptocurrency, with leading technical capability, covering over 180 countries around the world. Binance has catapulted into the ranks of top 10 global exchanges by 24-hour trading volume within just 3 months after its launch in July 2017. The Binance.com website is also hosted in multiple languages including English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish, with more to be added in the future. Currently, there are more than 80 different crypto currency pairs on Binance.The eclectic and carefully picked selection consistently receive praise from the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities.

QUOINE is a leading global fintech firm providing trading services for Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee and Australian dollar. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao commented, "We have been in constant communication with QUOINE and believe they have a professional team with abundant experience in banking and finance. It did not take us long to decide on having a strategic partnership with them, and we believe together we can provide global traders with a more comprehensive range of services. We hope that in the future, Binance will be able to enter into further collaborations with other exchanges for similar fiat-crypto co-operations."

Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of QUOINE said that, "Binance and QUOINE are market leaders for global cryptocurrency trading platforms and our volumes make both Binance and QUOINE among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally. We are proud to share an aligned strategic vision with Binance to build globalized, liquid markets for the crypto economy. We are excited to welcome Binance to our Global Liquidity Alliance to strengthen the QUOINE LIQUID platform."

ABOUT Binance:

Binance is one of the fastest growing crypto asset exchanges in the world. Founded by a team of fintech and crypto experts - it is capable of processing more than 1.4 million orders per second, making it one of the fastest exchanges in the market. The platform focuses on security, robustness, and execution speed - attracting enthusiasts and professional traders alike.

ABOUT QUOINE:

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017. QUOINE launched its QASH Token Sale website at https://liquid.plus on 1 October 2017, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

