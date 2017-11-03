Regulatory News:

ONTEX GROUP NV ("Ontex") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to an unconditional notice of redemption dated 3 November 2017, it has notified the holders of the €250,000,000 4.75% Senior Secured Notes (the "Notes") due 2021 (ISIN BE6272861657 (Reg S.) and BE6272858620 (Rule 144A)) that it will redeem all of its outstanding Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts, if any, on 15 November 2017.

