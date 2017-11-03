Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:

The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:



Emittent/Issuer Befesa S.A.

ISIN: LU1704650164

WKN: A0H5Z1

Kuerzel/mnemonic: BFSA

Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (28,00/31,00)