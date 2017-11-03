Der betreuende Spezialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer Befesa S.A.
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A0H5Z1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: BFSA
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (28,00/31,00)
The specialist Baader Bank AG (BALFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer Befesa S.A.
ISIN: LU1704650164
WKN: A0H5Z1
Kuerzel/mnemonic: BFSA
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (28,00/31,00)