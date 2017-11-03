Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 13

Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 13





November 3, 2017 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: ABY), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the Third Quarter 2017 prior to the opening of the market on Monday November 13, 2017. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield's website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO Francisco Martinez-Davis will hold a conference call and a webcast on the same date, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, Atlantica Yield's management plans to attend RBC MLP Conference in Dallas on November 16 and to meet investors with RBC in New York and Boston on November 14 and 15.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial:+1 646 722 4907 (US) or +44 (0) 203 043 2440 (UK), followed by the pincode 86262130# in both numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlanticayield.com



Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlanticayield.com

T +44 20 3499 0465





