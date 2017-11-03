Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) ("Hercules"), the leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture growth, pre-IPO and M&A stage companies backed by leading venture capital firms, today announced that members of the executive management team will be participating at the following events for the financial community:

Jefferies Second Annual European Investor BDC Summit

November 8-9, 2017

London, United Kingdom; Zurich, Switzerland; Frankfurt, Germany

Wells Fargo Investment Thought Leadership Forum

Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 10:00 a.m. EST

The Champagne Suite, 4th Floor, The Plaza Hotel, New York

One-on-one meetings can be arranged with Jefferies LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, respectively.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) ("Hercules") is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $7.0 billion to over 390 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "HTGC." In addition, Hercules has three outstanding bond issuances of 6.25% Unsecured Notes due July 2024 (NYSE: HTGX), 4.375% Convertible Senior Notes due February 2022 and 4.625% Unsecured Investment Grade Notes due October 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171103005162/en/

Contacts:

Hercules Capital, Inc.

Michael Hara, 650-433-5578 HT-HN

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

mhara@htgc.com