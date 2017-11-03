sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,574 Euro		-0,006
-1,03 %
WKN: A0M4YQ ISIN: CNE1000003W8 Ticker-Symbol: PC6 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROCHINA CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROCHINA CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,574
0,59
11:43
0,576
0,593
11:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED0,054-3,57 %
PETROCHINA CO LTD0,574-1,03 %