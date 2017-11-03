Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - HP Completes Purchase of Samsung Electronics' Printer Business

Research Desk Line-up: Diebold Nixdorf Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HPQ. The Company announced on November 01, 2017, that it has completed the acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.'s printer business for $1.05 billion. As part of the agreement, the latter will make a $100 million to $300 million equity investment in HP through open market purchases. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Diversified Computer Systems industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 31, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Diebold Nixdorf when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on HPQ; also brushing on DBD. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HPQ

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DBD

On September 12, 2016, HP announced an agreement to acquire Samsung Electronics' printer business, making it the largest print acquisition in the latter's history. The agreement was aimed to reinvent and replace HP's service-intensive copiers with superior multifunction printing.

Benefits of the Deal

Expansion of HP's Portfolio - The transaction expands HP's portfolio, accelerates its ability to disrupt the $55B A3 copier segment with superior multifunction printing technology, and strengthens its leading A4 laser printing business.

- The transaction expands HP's portfolio, accelerates its ability to disrupt the $55B A3 copier segment with superior multifunction printing technology, and strengthens its leading A4 laser printing business. Intellectual Property of 6,500 Print Patents - Samsung Electronics also brings compelling intellectual property of more than 6,500 print patents and a world-class workforce of nearly 1,300 researchers and engineers with expertise in laser technology, imaging electronics, and printer supplies and accessories to support continued innovation in print market solutions.

- Samsung Electronics also brings compelling intellectual property of more than 6,500 print patents and a world-class workforce of nearly 1,300 researchers and engineers with expertise in laser technology, imaging electronics, and printer supplies and accessories to support continued innovation in print market solutions. Offering Strongest Portfolio of A3 Multifunction Printers - The collaboration with Samsung Electronics allows HP to offer the industry the strongest portfolio of A3 multifunction printers that deliver the simplicity of printers with the high performance of copiers, representing HP's largest growth opportunity in the business printing.

- The collaboration with Samsung Electronics allows HP to offer the industry the strongest portfolio of A3 multifunction printers that deliver the simplicity of printers with the high performance of copiers, representing HP's largest growth opportunity in the business printing. Widespread Opportunities to Grow Managed Print & Document Services - Integrating the Samsung printer business' products, including their mobile-first and cloud-first user experience, with HP's next-generation PageWide technologies, offers opportunities to grow managed print and document services as sales models shift from transactional to contractual.

- Integrating the Samsung printer business' products, including their mobile-first and cloud-first user experience, with HP's next-generation PageWide technologies, offers opportunities to grow managed print and document services as sales models shift from transactional to contractual. Value Added Services to Customers - The deal will provide customers with greater choice, reliability, and uptime, with lower cost of ownership and more affordable color. The combined portfolio also features unmatched security such as HP Connection Inspector, HP Sure Start, Run-time intrusion detection and whitelisting.

Acquisition to Provide Customers and Partners with Unique and Innovative Print Solutions

Commenting on the acquisition, Dion Weisler, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HP, stated that as the Company ignites a renaissance in printing, it is thrilled to bring together the industry's best and brightest talent. Together, both Companies will build on more than 30 years of print leadership to accelerate its strategy, disrupt new market opportunities, and provide customers and partners with unique and highly innovative print solutions.

About HP Inc.

Founded in 1939, HP (formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Co.) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. The Company develops portfolios of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions and services for consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors. HP is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Samsung Electronics' Printer Business

Established in 1982, Samsung Electronics' printing business has been exploring and delivering digital revolution to the printing industry with solutions that transform workplaces into smart offices.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 02, 2017, HP Inc.'s stock marginally fell 0.14%, ending the trading session at $21.44. A total volume of 14.76 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 10.07 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 10.69% in the last three months, 13.38% in the past six months, and 46.35% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock soared 44.47% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 15.44 and has a dividend yield of 2.47%. The stock currently has a market cap of $35.84 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily