Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PACCAR's Revenue Surged 19%; EPS Advanced 16%

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, PACCAR's net sales and financial services revenues were $5.06 billion compared to $4.25 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' expectations of $4.6 billion.

PACCAR's net sales and financial services revenues for the first nine months of 2017 were $14.00 billion compared to $12.96 billion for the year-ago same period.

During Q3 2017, PACCAR achieved Truck, Parts, and Other gross margins of 14.5%, driven by growing Kenworth and Peterbilt market share in North America, a robust European truck market and record aftermarket parts results. The Company's Kenworth and Peterbilt's year-to-date Class 8 market share in the US and Canada was 30.1%, which was more than 2% higher than the year-ago corresponding period.

PACCAR earned net income of $402.7 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in Q3 2017 compared to net income of $346.2 million, or $.98 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.09 per share.

PACCAR earned $1.09 billion, or $3.08 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2017 compared to net income of $232.9 million, or $.66 per diluted share, in the first nine months of last year. PACCAR reported adjusted net income of $1.07 billion, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2016, excluding an $833.0 million non-recurring charge for a European Commission settlement.

Operating Results

During Q3 2017, PACCAR delivered 40,200 trucks, 2% higher on a q-o-q basis. Increased build rates in North America, Australia, and Brazil were partially offset by fewer build days in Europe due to the regular summer shutdown. For Q4 2017, PACCAR is expecting 7% to 9% higher deliveries on a q-o-q basis due to increased production in Europe.

PACCAR's Segment Results

The Parts business generated record quarterly revenues of $840 million in Q3 2017 compared to $764.8 million earned in Q3 2016. The segment achieved record pre-tax profit of $152.9 million in the reported quarter compared to $138.3 million achieved in the prior year.

Financial Services (PFS) offers competitive retail financing to Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF dealers and customers. The segment has a portfolio of 184,000 trucks and trailers, with record total assets of $13.06 billion at the end of the reported quarter. PFS earned $71.2 million in Q3 2017 compared to $71.0 million earned in Q3 2016. The segment generated revenues of $328.2 million in the reported quarter compared to $296.2 million in the year-earlier same quarter.

Cash Matters

As of September 30, 2017, PACCAR's cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $3.42 billion compared with $2.92 billion as of December 31, 2016. The Company's cash generated from operations of $637.3 million in the reported quarter.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $71.96, rising 1.38% from its previous closing price of $70.98. A total volume of 2.19 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.90 million shares. PACCAR's stock price soared 4.93% in the last three months, 7.34% in the past six months, and 34.36% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 12.61%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.46 and has a dividend yield of 1.39%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $25.36 billion.

