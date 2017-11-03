Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - WidePoint Receives New Task Order by FEMA for Equipment and Mobile Managed Services

Research Desk Line-up: ServiceNow Post Earnings Coverage

WidePoint's Increasing Support to DHS

WidePoint has been keen on providing its managed mobility services to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Previously, the United States Coast Guard awarded a pilot project to WidePoint under the DHS' Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract on September 25, 2017. WidePoint was the sole awardee of this DHS-wide CWMS BPA.

The CWMS BPA covers all DHS components such as DHS' Headquarters (DHS HQ), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), US Coast Guard (USCG), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), US Secret Service (USSS), and Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Since then, WidePoint has been actively communicating with component agencies to explain the benefits of the managed mobility services available to them under the BPA.

Widepoint's TM2 Framework, Ideal for Government Agencies

WidePoint is a leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2), with specialization in Telecommunication Lifecycle Management (TLM) and Cybersecurity and solutions. Its TM2 framework has been specifically designed to help government agencies and enterprises achieve their maximum efficiency and security. TM2 combines WidePoint's proprietary Telecom Lifecycle Management, Identity Management, and Mobility Management solutions with added architecture to ensure a trusted environment.

WidePoint to Introduce its TM2 Framework to FEMA

Along with its TLM services, WidePoint also intends to offer its TM2 Framework to FEMA.

Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WidePoint, expressed his excitement at offering TLM services to FEMA, as part of the DHS' CWMS BPA. Kang said that after attaining the FEMA award and the recent award by the USCG, WidePoint is now providing TLM support to the majority of DHS' components. He also shared that WidePoint is eager to deliver its remarkable services to FEMA and for showcasing how its TM2 Framework, which would help FEMA in achieving cost savings, enhanced security and increased accountability.

Todd Dzyak, President and CEO of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp. and WidePoint Solutions Corp. also had similar views. He commented that with this award, FEMA joins the other major DHS' components, which are leveraging CWMS BPA to procure mobile equipment and managed services. In fact, he mentioned that the Company looks forward to extending its managed services support and introducing its enhanced TM2 Framework to FEMA.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $0.54, falling 2.33% from its previous closing price of $0.55. A total volume of 49.40 thousand shares have exchanged hands. WidePoint's stock price soared 20.46% in the last three months, 25.84% in the past six months, and 19.71% in the previous twelve months. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $43.43 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily