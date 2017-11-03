Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Canadian National Railway's Q3 Top-Line Rose 7%

Research Desk Line-up: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNI, following the Company's announcement of its financial results on October 24, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q3 FY17). The Montreal, Canada-based Company's total revenues rose 7% y-o-y. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Railroads industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on October 24, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 and also updated its financial guidance for 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CNI; also brushing on WAB. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CNI

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WAB

Earnings Reviewed

In Q3 FY17, Canadian National Railway reported total railway operating revenues of C$3.22 billion compared to C$3.01 billion recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. The Company attributed the growth of revenues to higher volumes across several sectors such as Metals and Minerals, Coal, Intermodal, and Automotive. However, the revenue numbers lagged market consensus estimates of C$3.28 billion.

The Canadian railroad Company's net income fell to C$958 million, or C$1.27 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 from C$972 million, or C$1.25 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was C$989 million, or C$1.31 per diluted share, for Q3 FY17 versus C$972 million, or C$1.25 per diluted share, in the last year's same quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net income of C$1.33 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's total operating expenses were C$1.76 billion compared to C$1.61 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's operating income came in at C$1.46 billion for Q3 FY17 compared to C$1.41 billion in Q3 FY16. Canadian National Railway's operating ratio improved 1.4 points to 54.7% in Q3 FY17 from 53.3% in the year-ago comparable quarter. Revenues ton miles (RTMs) totaled 59.06 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to 53.45 billion in the prior's year corresponding quarter. Furthermore, revenue per thousand RTM came in at 5.11 cents for Q3 FY17 versus 5.26 cents in Q3 FY16.

Segment Results

Canadian National Railway's Petroleum and Chemicals segment's revenues came in flat at C$532 million in Q3 FY17 compared to revenues reported in Q3 FY16. For Q3 FY17, the segment's RTMs were 10.82 billion, up from 10.71 billion in Q3 FY16.

Metals and Minerals segment's revenues surged 31% to C$396 million in Q3 FY17 from C$303 million in Q3 FY16. In Q3 FY17, the segment's RTMs also surged to 7.78 billion from 5.19 billion in Q3 FY16.

The Company's Forest Products segment's revenues fell to C$440 million in Q3 FY17 from C$449 million in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's RTMs stood at 7.61 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to 7.91 billion in Q3 FY16.

For Q3 FY17, Coal segment's revenues were C$135 million, rising 23% from C$110 million in the year-ago same period. Meanwhile, the segment's RTMs were 3.72 billion for the reported quarter versus 2.65 billion in Q3 FY16.

Grain and Fertilizers segment's revenues were down 1% to C$492 million y-o-y during Q3 FY17. However, the segment's RTMs were up by 2% to 12.63 billion y-o-y during Q3 FY17.

In Q3 FY17, Intermodal segment's revenues came in at C$827 million, rising 12% from C$736 million in the last year's comparable quarter. Additionally, the segment's RTMs increased 13% to 15.42 billion y-o-y during the reported quarter.

The Company's Automotive segment's revenues increased 4% to C$194 million y-o-y in Q3 FY17, whereas the segment's RTMs grew 19% to 1.08 billion y-o-y in Q3 FY17.

Furthermore, other revenues grew 2% to C$205 million y-o-y during the reported quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q3 FY17, net cash provided by operating activities totaled C$1.41 billion compared to C$1.49 billion in the prior year's corresponding period. Furthermore, free cash flow was C$662 million during the reported quarter compared to C$574 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

At the close of books on September 30, 2017, Canadian National Railway had C$109 million as cash and cash equivalents compared to C$176 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported long-term debt of C$8.69 billion as on September 30, 2017, compared to C$9.45 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on October 24, 2017, Canadian National Railway's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.4125 per common share, payable on December 29, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 08, 2017.

In Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased and retired 5.3 million of its common stock for C$532 million at an average price of C$101.49 per share. Furthermore, the Company's Board of Directors have approved the repurchase of up to 31 million of its common shares starting on October 30, 2017, and ending no later than October 29, 2018.

Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $80.33, slightly up 0.39%. A total volume of 829.24 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 1.27% in the last three months, 7.62% in the past six months, and 28.94% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 19.18% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 20.20 and have a dividend yield of 1.63%. The stock currently has a market cap of $60.23 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily