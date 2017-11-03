Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-03 12:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroloan and Shopify have signed an agreement, which enables Euroloan's Pay-by-Invoice and Instalment services to over half a million online stores using Shopify's ecommerce platform.



According to James Hickson, CEO of Euroloan, this is one of only two fully integrated pay-by-invoice solutions offered by Shopify. "We believe that Euroloan provides the only white-label solution that is customizable for the online merchant. Uniquely, we are the only solution that works on Shopify's ecommerce platform and Verifone's point-of-sale terminals. Best of all, our payment and instalment services are free for the merchant, with immediate settlement."



Hickson added, "This agreement underscores our commitment to deliver excellent customer and merchant experiences and greater choice. I am pleased to report that our solution is now live with major merchants in the Nordic's."



For more information see:



www.euroloan.com



www.shopify.com



About Euroloan



Euroloan Group PLC is a rapidly growing international group, specialized in highly automated financial services and financial technology (FinTech).



Utilizing advanced algorithms, machine learning and true end-to-end automation, the Group offers consumer loans, credit cards and merchant payment solutions on Euroloan's secure cloud-based platform.



More information about Euroloan Group is available at www.euroloan.com, Finland www.euroloan.fi, Sweden www.euroloan.se and Poland www.euroloan.pl.



For more information, please contact: Jonas Lindholm Euroloan Group Plc Tel +358 10 217 1003 Email: investor@euroloan.com