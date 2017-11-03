Global Two-Wheeler Connectors Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.38%

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Two-Wheeler Connectors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global two-wheeler connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Two-Wheeler Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of next generation ECU connectivity solution - SmartSeal connector. The SmartSeal connector is a compact, next generation ECU connectivity solution, which has a rugged connector capable of withstanding the demand of the two-wheeler market. This innovative connector can be directly mounted on the PCB, eliminating the need for a PCB header and sealed enclosure.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles. Due to the legacy of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles and the increased need for comfort, the motorcycles sales, across the world, have significantly increased. Compared to the commuter and mid-segment motorcycles, the luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles have higher torque and have more reliability and durability. There is an increase in the global demand for ultra-luxury motorcycles, which have electronic cruise control (ECC).

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pressure from OEMs to keep the component cost low. Increase in safety mandates and customer expectations for advanced features have led to increase in the number of electronic systems and functions in two-wheelers. The reliability, durability, efficiency, and the performance of electronic components directly impact the working of a two-wheeler. The OEMs are looking to strike a balance between cost incurred due to increasing number of electronic components in two-wheelers and providing the customers with affordable products.

Key vendors

Bosch

Hirose Electric

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems

TE Connectivity

YAZAKI

Other prominent vendors

Korea Electric Terminal

Molex

Rosenberger



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Evolution of automotive connectors and wiring harness

Types of connectors

PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



Global two-wheeler unsealed connectors market

Global two-wheeler sealed connectors market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Development of next generation ECU connectivity solution - SmartSeal connector

Development of heat-resistant and lightweight materials for automotive wiring harnesses

Shift to waterproof connectors

PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Appendix



