03.11.2017 | 17:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Two-Wheeler Connectors Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.38%

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Two-Wheeler Connectors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global two-wheeler connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Two-Wheeler Connectors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of next generation ECU connectivity solution - SmartSeal connector. The SmartSeal connector is a compact, next generation ECU connectivity solution, which has a rugged connector capable of withstanding the demand of the two-wheeler market. This innovative connector can be directly mounted on the PCB, eliminating the need for a PCB header and sealed enclosure.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles. Due to the legacy of luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles and the increased need for comfort, the motorcycles sales, across the world, have significantly increased. Compared to the commuter and mid-segment motorcycles, the luxury and ultra-luxury motorcycles have higher torque and have more reliability and durability. There is an increase in the global demand for ultra-luxury motorcycles, which have electronic cruise control (ECC).

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pressure from OEMs to keep the component cost low. Increase in safety mandates and customer expectations for advanced features have led to increase in the number of electronic systems and functions in two-wheelers. The reliability, durability, efficiency, and the performance of electronic components directly impact the working of a two-wheeler. The OEMs are looking to strike a balance between cost incurred due to increasing number of electronic components in two-wheelers and providing the customers with affordable products.

Key vendors

  • Bosch
  • Hirose Electric
  • Japan Aviation Electronics Industry
  • Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems
  • TE Connectivity
  • YAZAKI

Other prominent vendors

  • Korea Electric Terminal
  • Molex
  • Rosenberger

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

  • Market outline
  • Evolution of automotive connectors and wiring harness
  • Types of connectors

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

  • Global two-wheeler unsealed connectors market
  • Global two-wheeler sealed connectors market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

  • Development of next generation ECU connectivity solution - SmartSeal connector
  • Development of heat-resistant and lightweight materials for automotive wiring harnesses
  • Shift to waterproof connectors

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rptj4n/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


