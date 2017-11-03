sprite-preloader
Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2017 Results

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Chanticleer Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: HOTR) ("Chanticleer") or the "(Company") owner, operator and franchisor of multiple fast casual and full service restaurant brands, today announced that the Company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

To access the call, dial (888) 289-0438 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (323)-794-2423. To access the webcast, including the quarterly slide presentation, log in to the following participate link http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=127210.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until December 13, 2017 and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921. International callers may dial (412) 317-6671. Callers should use conference PIN: 4153759.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), owns, operates and franchises fast casual and full service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR - Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh and Hooters.

Investor Contact Information

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
Phone 704.366.5122 x1
ir@chanticleerholdings.com

SOURCE: Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE