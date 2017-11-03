sprite-preloader
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notification of major holdings

PR Newswire
London, November 3

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameHarris Associates L.P.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Chicago, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:02/11/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MMNYYY):03/11/2017
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B.1 + 8.B.2)		Total of both in%
(8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold4.93%4.93%499,225,712

was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.07%5.07%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
shares ISIN code (if possible)Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)		Indirect
(Art 1O of Directive 20041109/EC) (DTRS. 2 . 1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive		Indirect
(Art 1O of Directive 20041109/EC)
(DTR5.1)2004/109/EC)(DTRS.2.1)
(DTR5.1)
GB0000536739
Common Stock		24,613,4844.93%
SUBTOTAL 8.A24,613,4844.93%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL
8.8.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL
8.8.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Harris Associates L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held


11: Additional Information

Place of completionChicago
Date of completion03/11/2017

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)Harris Associates L.P.
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)111 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600, Chicago, IL 60606 USA
E-Mailkcolwellc@harrisassoc.com
Phone number/ Fax numberPhone: 312-646-3489
Fax:
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameKim Colwell
Contact address111 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 4600, Chicago, IL 60606 USA
E-Mailkcolwell@harrisassoc.com
Phone number/ Fax numberPhone: 312-646-3489
Fax:
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)Senior Compliance Officer


C: Additional Information

© 2017 PR Newswire