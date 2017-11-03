The "Slovakia - Telecoms, Mobile and, Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Slovakia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;

Broadband market forecasts for selective years.

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).



Key Developments:

BENESTRA and SWAN to merge;

Slovakia connects to fibre DREAM cable;

Slovak Telekom contracts Ericsson to manage its fixed line network;

Regulator concludes 3.6-3.8GHz auction;

Orange Slovakia to increase FttP footprint to over one million premises by end-2018;

Slovak Telecom fined by competition authorities for imposing excessive wholesale access charges;

UPC Slovakia's Fibre Power service extended to more cities;

Slovak Telekom reaches 900Mb/s data speeds in LTE-A trials;

Orange Slovakia providing 80% population coverage with LTE, offers LTE service as substitute for fixed-line broadband;

SWAN Mobile shifts roaming contract to the Orange Slovakia network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2016, telcos' operating data to Q2 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital economy

8. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

BENESTRA (GTS Nextra)

O2 Slovakia

Orange Slovakia

Slovak Telecom

UPC Slovakia

