The "Slovakia - Telecoms, Mobile and, Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Slovakia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Internet, VoIP, IPTV;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscriber and ARPU forecasts;
- Broadband market forecasts for selective years.
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).
Key Developments:
- BENESTRA and SWAN to merge;
- Slovakia connects to fibre DREAM cable;
- Slovak Telekom contracts Ericsson to manage its fixed line network;
- Regulator concludes 3.6-3.8GHz auction;
- Orange Slovakia to increase FttP footprint to over one million premises by end-2018;
- Slovak Telecom fined by competition authorities for imposing excessive wholesale access charges;
- UPC Slovakia's Fibre Power service extended to more cities;
- Slovak Telekom reaches 900Mb/s data speeds in LTE-A trials;
- Orange Slovakia providing 80% population coverage with LTE, offers LTE service as substitute for fixed-line broadband;
- SWAN Mobile shifts roaming contract to the Orange Slovakia network;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2016, telcos' operating data to Q2 2017, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
4. Fixed network operators
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
6. Broadband market
7. Digital economy
8. Mobile communications
Companies Mentioned
- BENESTRA (GTS Nextra)
- O2 Slovakia
- Orange Slovakia
- Slovak Telecom
- UPC Slovakia
