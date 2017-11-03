SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/17 -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company will exhibit at Wounds Canada 2017 Fall Conference in Mississauga, Ontario on 16 - 19 November 2017. SANUWAVE cordially invites you to our booth number 111. Wounds Canada's fall conference is a continuing education event designed to support healthcare professionals who work with patients with wounds or who are at risk for developing wounds. SANUWAVE is using this occasion to introduce and educate on our lead wound care product, dermaPACE®.

In Canada, 2.4 million people were living with diabetes in 2008-2009, a figure that is expected to rise to close to 4 million people by 2018-2019. Ulceration of the foot is one of the major health problems with diabetes, diabetic foot ulcers in acute inpatient care is a serious chronic disease, and is a major factor in the story of wounds. Wounds Canada, formerly Canadian Association of Wound Care, estimates that the average cost of treating a chronic wound in Canada is $10K and diabetes related ulcers cost the Canadian health care system $150M annually. Early treatment intervention with dermaPACE can prevent ulcers from developing complications such as infection that could lead to amputation.

"We are very excited about growing our activities in Canada in the wound care arena," stated Mr. Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE. "Our exhibition will be the springboard to establish and then grow our market presence in Canada."

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

