GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/17 -- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG) (the "Company" or "Ocean Rig"), a global provider of offshore deepwater drilling services, announced today the results of its 2017 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

The following resolutions were approved and adopted at the Meeting:

1. the Enhanced Special Resolution required pursuant to the current Amended and Restated Articles of Association of the Company, the deletion of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company currently in effect (the "Current Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles") in their entirety and the substitution in their place a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles") in compliance with Cayman Islands law; 2. the ordinary resolution required pursuant to the Current Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles to (i) reduce the authorised capital of the Company from US$10,005,000,000 divided into One Trillion (1,000,000,000,000) Common Shares of a par value of us $0.01 each and Five Hundred Million (500,000,000) Preferred Shares of a par value of US$0.01 each, to US$19,000,000 consisting of (i) 1,500,000,000 class A common shares of a par value of US$0.01 each, (ii) 300,000,000 class B common shares of a par value of US$0.01 each, and (iii) 100,000,000 preferred shares of a par value of US$0.01 each; and 3. the ordinary resolution required pursuant to the Current Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles to (i) redesignate 1,500,000,000 existing common shares in the authorised capital of the Company as class A common shares including the existing issued common shares in the Company; (ii) to redesignate 300,000,000 existing common shares in the authorised capital of the Company as class B common shares; (iii) to reduce the authorised but unissued preferred shares in the authorised capital of the Company from 500,000,000 to 100,000,000 by cancelling 400,000,000 authorised but unissued preferred shares; and (iv) to cancel the remaining authorised but unissued 998,200,000,000 common shares in the Company.

