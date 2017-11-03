Global Automotive Test Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Delphi Automotive, HORIBA & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Test Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive test equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are the combination of diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The increased maintenance required for diesel engines coupled with emissions from vehicles has been riveting the automotive industry and leading to the development of hybrid vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased focus of customers on safety. Governments have implemented rules that require car manufacturers to maintain minimum level of safety features for passengers. Also, there are additional safety features provided by car manufacturers that ensure the safety of the driver and other passengers. Customers have shifted focus on the safety features of a car, which has become one of the deciding factors in purchasing a vehicle. This shift is mainly attributed to the increase in the number of road accidents, especially in regions where the rules for road safety are not followed.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is frequently changing emission norms. In order to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles, reducing emissions, and ensuring the safety of customers, the government in each region has set certain standards that auto manufacturers must comply with. Also, vehicles that do not meet the minimum safety criteria are not allowed to be launched in the market. There are various quality checks and tests that a car is required to clear before it is launched. There are certain companies that provide the test equipment specific to a particular quality check for the vehicle.

Key vendors

ABB

Delphi Automotive

HORIBA

Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors

ACTIA Group

ADVANTEST

EM TEST

Freese Enterprises

Honeywell International

Moog

Presto Testing Instruments

Sierra Instruments

SPACE S.R.L.

Tcnicas Reunidas de Automocin

Tesscorn

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global automotive test equipment market by product type

Global automotive test equipment market by chassis dynamometer

Global automotive test equipment market by vehicle emission test system

Global automotive test equipment market by engine dynamometer

Global automotive test equipment market by wheel alignment tester

PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends

Growing popularity of hybrid vehicles

Government support for NGV infrastructure

Technological advances

PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis

ABB

Delphi Automotive

HORIBA

Robert Bosch

PART 13: Appendix



