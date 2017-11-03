Global Automotive Test Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are ABB, Delphi Automotive, HORIBA & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Test Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive test equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Test Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are the combination of diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The increased maintenance required for diesel engines coupled with emissions from vehicles has been riveting the automotive industry and leading to the development of hybrid vehicles.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased focus of customers on safety. Governments have implemented rules that require car manufacturers to maintain minimum level of safety features for passengers. Also, there are additional safety features provided by car manufacturers that ensure the safety of the driver and other passengers. Customers have shifted focus on the safety features of a car, which has become one of the deciding factors in purchasing a vehicle. This shift is mainly attributed to the increase in the number of road accidents, especially in regions where the rules for road safety are not followed.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is frequently changing emission norms. In order to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles, reducing emissions, and ensuring the safety of customers, the government in each region has set certain standards that auto manufacturers must comply with. Also, vehicles that do not meet the minimum safety criteria are not allowed to be launched in the market. There are various quality checks and tests that a car is required to clear before it is launched. There are certain companies that provide the test equipment specific to a particular quality check for the vehicle.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
- Global automotive test equipment market by product type
- Global automotive test equipment market by chassis dynamometer
- Global automotive test equipment market by vehicle emission test system
- Global automotive test equipment market by engine dynamometer
- Global automotive test equipment market by wheel alignment tester
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Growing popularity of hybrid vehicles
- Government support for NGV infrastructure
- Technological advances
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
- ABB
- Delphi Automotive
- HORIBA
- Robert Bosch
PART 13: Appendix
