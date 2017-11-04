Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. - VSI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. ("Vitamin Shoppe" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

On May 10, 2017, Vitamin Shoppe released first quarter 2017 financial results that were lower than the market had been led to expect and slashed its fiscal 2017 guidance by 45%, yet claimed that the Company's "reinvention plan" was still succeeding. On this news, Vitamin Shoppe's share price fell $6.30, or 33.15%, to close at $12.70 on May 10, 2017. Then, on August 9, 2017, Vitamin Shoppe announced that it was taking a $168.1 million impairment charge on the goodwill being carried on its books associated with its retail segment, and that, as a result, the Company would report a loss per share of $6.73. In addition, citing "the potential increase in variability of the Company's results due to the number of initiatives being launched in the back half of the year," Vitamin Shoppe withdrew its fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance.

On this news, Vitamin Shoppe's share price fell $3.50, or 36.45%, to close at $6.10 on August 9, 2017.

