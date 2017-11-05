IMA and Robert Half Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Competency in a Digital Age

DUBAI, UAE, November 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IMA/sup> (Institute of Management Accountants) - named 2017 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin - and global staffing firm Robert Half announced today a new business alliance intended to better support the careers of accounting and finance professionals.

The strategic relationship will support management accounting and finance professionals through shared thought leadership and complementary career-enhancing tools to provide access to relevant and crucial information supporting professional growth.

Alliance elements include access to IMA's proprietary CareerDriver/sup> assessment and development tool for Robert Half candidates. Together, the two organizations will also provide comprehensive salary information resources and drive awareness of the CMA/sup>(Certified Management Accountant) certification.

"A crucial element to furthering the accounting and finance profession is supporting those who are looking to explore future career options and maximize their potential," said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "By working together with Robert Half, we're able to share valuable tools, information and resources to a larger pool of accounting and finance professionals."

Added Paul McDonald, senior executive director at Robert Half, "The accounting and finance fields are evolving, creating a need for greater training and awareness for organizations and professionals alike. With this strategic alliance, businesses and individuals now have greater access to resources and services to help them adapt to a digital age and changes in the profession and prepare for future growth."

About IMA/sup>(Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA/sup>, the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) program, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 90,000 members in 140 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit https://imamiddleeast.org/.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Menlo Park, Calif.-based Robert Half, the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm, is a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. Robert Half's financial staffing divisions include Accountemps Robert HalfFinance & Accounting and Robert HalfManagement Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance. The company's divisional websites can be accessed at roberthalf.com.