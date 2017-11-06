Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov 6, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for two H-25 gas turbines for an 80 megawatt (MW) LNG fired Gas Turbine Combined Cycle power plant project developed by Qingdao Energy Kaiyuan Thermoelectricity Co., Ltd.The turbines are scheduled to begin operations in December 2018 and will be the core components of the GTCC cogeneration plant, which will provide power and heat for industrial processes and companies in the Qingdao National High-Tech development Zone - Hongdao economic zone.The project is being developed by Qingdao Energy Kaiyuan Thermoelectricity Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the Qingdao Energy Group, which is itself owned by Qingdao City Government, and this company is mainly responsible for heating supply in Qingdao during the heating season and operation of the thermal power plant as a local municipal heating enterprise in Qingdao.The GTCC cogeneration facility uses components such as gas turbines, steam turbines, generators, and exhaust heat recovery boilers. Of these, MHPS will produce two 32 MW H-25 type gas turbines, and supply them through the local main contractor Harbin Guanghan Power Technology Development Co, Ltd.Using an energy-step-utilization process, high-temperature waste heat from the gas turbines will be converted into steam by the exhaust heat recovery boilers and that steam will be sent to the steam turbine. In addition, the extracted steam for heating supply will be sent on to the Qingdao National High-Tech development Zone - Hongdao economic zone to achieve the goal of improving energy efficiency.The heavy duty H-25 gas turbine offers easy onsite maintenance, longer maintenance intervals, and high reliability. It offers proven reliability and a strong operational track record. This order was placed in recognition of MHPS' performance, delivering 54 units in Japan and 150 units overseas since 1987.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.