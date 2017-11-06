TomTom (TOM2), a leading global provider of maps and traffic data, today announced their completely revamped developer portal. Updates include enhancements to its product offerings and a pricing model geared towards small and medium sized businesses to easily integrate TomTom's Online APIs into their applications.

TomTom's APIs and SDKs are already being used by a large array of enterprises and startups for artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) applications such as fleet management, vehicle tracking and logistics. Access to any of TomTom's online APIs, together with full documentation, daily free allowances of 2,500 transactions, and easy sign-up is available at TomTom Maps APIs Developer Portal.

"High-quality and comprehensive location data is a critical foundation for building the next generation of IoT applications and smart cities innovation," said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of BU Licensing at TomTom. "The increased demand for location aware technology and applications across industries will provide an environment for developers to easily access our online APIs and help optimize their applications with our location technologies."

TomTom's Online APIs pricing model supports start-ups and allows businesses to grow at their own pace with access to all APIs in every package. "We have crafted our product offerings and pricing with the start-up developer in mind. Developers can evaluate, develop, and commercially deploy their products for free," states Gregory De Jans, Head of Developer Relations at TomTom. Even when businesses have brought their products to market, TomTom provides thousands of free transactions, keeping the barrier of entry low. "We want to work alongside developers and help every developer be as successful as possible."

The LBS Platform and Developer Portal can be accessed via developer.tomtommaps.com. For further information visit www.tomtommaps.com.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sport watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

