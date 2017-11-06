Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-11-06 08:17 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Šiauliu Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžes st. 149, LT-76348 Šiauliai



We are delivering the review of the Bank's performance for the period of 9 months 2017 and Interim information with the confirmation of the responsible persons (enclosed).



Head of Finance and Risk Management Division Donatas Savickas shall provide additional information by tel. +370 41 595 602



Attachment:

