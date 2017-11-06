Cloudstreet's Innovative Dynamic Network Slicing Platform Combined with Roger-GPS's Radio Support and Synchronization Solutions Makes Local Control a Reality



Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-06 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudstreet, the Network Slicing Company and Nokia incubated spinoff and Roger-GPS, a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) leader are pleased to announce that they have successfully delivered the world's first demonstration of the ability to enable any 4G/LTE network to support mission-critical connectivity for public safety. The two Finland-based innovators presented the live proof-of-concept before a gathering of over 50 public safety organizations participating in the Critical Communications Broadband Group's plenary session hosted by Nokia at the Critical Communications Finland Conference October 27th.



The demonstration marks a watershed in critical communications proving the ability to support life-critical connectivity for public safety through so-called "Local Control" functionality. Enabled by Cloudstreet's Application-Aware Network Slicing platform, Local Control in the mobile network context provides public safety and critical communications operatives the ability to secure guaranteed, fail-safe connectivity to meet the demands of any data or communications applications required in the field. Coupled with Roger-GPS's government grade GNSS repeater, that allows signal base synchronization across limitless base stations, the solution provides end-to-end QoS-adjusted mobile radio throughput for the gamut of essential life-saving public safety applications.



"We're pleased to unveil this solution that is sure to become a critical platform for future public safety networks", said Mika Skarp, Founder & CTO of Cloudstreet. "The importance of delivering Local Control functionality for critical communications cannot be overstated. Leveraging our Dynamic Application-Aware Network Slicing Platform along with key Radio signal support and synchronization gives public safety operatives the guaranteed service levels they need to meet their life-saving mandates. Together with our partners and a wave of innovative product developers, applications like real-time body camera video capture and situation analysis over unified commercial mobile networks suddenly become a reality, and these are but the tip of the iceberg. We're proud to be playing our part in making this possible."



Building toward this proof-of-concept, Cloudstreet has been working closely with the US government's Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) group overseeing FirstNet, a globe-leading critical communications initiative in partnership with AT&T established following the tragedy and ensuing communications system failures of September 11th. Looking for a solution to the limitations of TETRA-style dedicated networks for public safety PSRC and Cloudstreet were the first to draw up the blueprint for Local Control functionality as an essential component of next generation critical communications networks.



About Cloustreet Nokia incubated in 2012, Cloudstreet is a Network Slicing innovator dedicated to revolutionizing the mobile experience, empowering user choice and driving new MNO revenues. Leveraging the power of Software Defined Networks and Network Function Virtualization Cloudstreet's Dynamic Profile Controller (DPC), delivers the world's first in-market mobile bandwidth-on-demand solution delivering SLA-assured performance (capacity, latency, throughput) based on user demand and context. Winner of the EU's Horizon 2020 grant, and awarded Best Connectivity Solution by WCA, Cloudstreet provides a cost-reducing, revenue-generating platform for limitless 5G-envisioned use cases from capacity-on-demand to IoT and critical communications. To learn more, visit us at www.cloudstreet.co.



About RogerTM-GPS Roger-GPS Ltd. is the leading European manufacturer specialized in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) repeater technology such as GPS, Glonass and Galileo. Our customers include a wide range of users who need GNSS signal reception indoors. Users are among others: public safety, defense, public transport, airline & airport & logistics operators, companies developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing navigation signal applications and GNSS navigators, terminals, systems and services. www.gps-repeating.com



About Critical Communications Finland Critical Communications Finland is an initiative to share Finnish critical communications knowledge, experiences and best practises worldwide and embrace co-operation cross nations, agencies and companies. For more information please visit www.criticalcommunicationsfinland.fi



