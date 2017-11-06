Charles River Compliance has won "Best Buy-Side Compliance Product" in the 2017 Buy-Side Technology Awards. The announcement came at Waters Technology's 11th annual award ceremony in London on November 3. The awards recognize the leading technologies and vendors in their area of expertise, as judged by buy-side-focused technology consultants and Buy-Side Technology's editors.

Charles River provides clients with centralized compliance monitoring and management capabilities and advisory services that help them meet increasing regulatory requirements and mandates, including US SEC 1940 Act and Rule 2a-7, UCITS and ESMA, MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, KAGB, global shareholder disclosure (GSD) regulations and others. Charles River can scale to handle high volumes of trades, compliance rules, accounts and groups of accounts. It enables compliance teams to:

Monitor regulatory, fund-specific, client-directed and firm-wide compliance and risk across the investment process (pre-trade, in-trade, post-execution and end-of-day) and 'as-of' a past trading day;

Reduce risk and resolve issues with an end-to-end audit trail;

Automate and streamline monitoring, alerting, auditing and reporting processes;

Leverage customizable reports that can be tailored to specific client needs.

Charles River Compliance is available either as part of the Charles River Investment Management Solution or on a stand-alone basis. Charles River also provides:

The Compliance Rule Advisory Service helps clients ensure accurate, up to date compliance monitoring, stay current with regulatory changes and new asset classes, facilitate geographic expansion and reduce internal staffing pressures;

The Global Shareholder Disclosure Service helps subscribers comply with Foreign Ownership regulations for 85+ jurisdictions;

A MiFID II Solution for seamless integration with APAs and ARMs for MiFID II trade and transaction reporting;

The SaaS-based Compliance as a Service (CaaS) enables firms to stay current with regulatory requirements with few internal resources.

"Charles River has been helping buy-side firms monitor and manage compliance and risk for more than 20 years, and there's no other vendor that can match our ability to monitor compliance throughout the investment process," said Tom Driscoll, Global Managing Director, Charles River. "By consistently investing in R&D across the Charles River IMS platform, we are able to help clients keep up with regulatory requirements while they grow and retain assets."

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Over 350 firms worldwide use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

