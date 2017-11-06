Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSXV: ZMS) (Frankfurt: W1I), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, today announced that the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office Patent Office has issued a certificate of invention for Chinese Patent No. ZL2014800563565 for its solid-state Micro-channel Avalanche Photodiode/Transistor (MAPD/T) photo detector. The Company continues to strengthen its patent portfolio specific to imaging technology and associated components of positron emission tomography (PET) medical scanners in important jurisdictions like China.

"As we work with Chinese companies and authorities to modernize the Chinese medical imaging sector, protecting our intellectual property related to our LFS crystals, MAPD/T photo detectors, and ASIC and data processing technologies used in PET medical scanners, high energy physics and other important applications, is of the utmost importance," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "The solid-state MAPD/T photo detector and transistor is a key component for the development of new generation of high resolution PET medical scanners, and we plan to be in commercial production in early 2018. There is significant value gained by combining our patented LFS crystals with our MAPD photo detector in integrated detector modules (IDM). The maintenance cost and related downtime of PET scanners can be significantly reduced using "plug and play" IDM modules. The LFS and MAPD/T are now patented in the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China, and patents are pending in other countries. We will continue to be vigilant with respect to the security of our technologies patent portfolio."

Zecotek's proprietary MAPD/T offers significant performance-cost advantages over competing photomultiplier tubes (PMT) and other solid-state, silicon based photo detectors known as SiPM. It is worth noting that the early designs of SiPMs were originally invented by scientists within Zecotek.

Zecotek's new generation MAPD/T have low manufacturing cost, excellent timing resolution and photon detection efficiency are key characteristics for the new configurations of high resolution PET medical scanners. Solid-state MAPD/T also offer superior recovery time, unique radiation hardness and display of the highest possible linearity making them prime components for the improved detector designs required in high energy experiments at the Chinese Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) and CERN.

The MAPD/T is supplied to customers through Zecotek Imaging Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zecotek Photonics Inc.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX-V: ZMS; Frankfurt: W1I) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.

For Additional Information Please Contact:

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

Michael Minder

T: (604) 783-8291

ir@zecotek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. If you would like to receive news from Zecotek in the future please visit the corporate website at www.zecotek.com.