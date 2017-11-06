With the Acquisition of EK Design, SEGULA Technologies is Strengthening Its Position as a Respected Engineering Specialist in Germany and Expands Into Austria

PARIS, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide engineering group SEGULA Technologies has announced its acquisition of EK Design, a German company specialising in the automotive and industrial / special vehicle sector that is active throughout the development process, from design all the way to industrialization and serial life.

Only a few months after the acquisition of Technicon Design in the field of automotive styling, this transaction serves to illustrate once again the strong growth of Segula Technologies, which now employs 11,000 people across 26 different countries.

"For Segula Technologies, where automotive and industrial vehicle activities have always formed the core business, this move reflects its desire to make a sustainable commitment at the heart of the German automotive sector. Our group now has all the qualities required to position itself as a preferred partner in the sector: enhanced skills throughout the entire value chain, an extended local presence and a level of responsiveness that is already well known among a great many industrial players all around the world," said Laurent Germain, Chairman of the International Department, Segula Technologies.

"Through this acquisition, we intend to continue and enrich the long-term relationships and trust established between EK Design and its customers. EK Design's business portfolio will not only be expanded with new skills, but will find in the global presence of Segula Technologies a lever to support the growing trend of internationalization of our clients' projects," added Jean-Bernard Faivre, new General Director for Germany and Austria, Segula Technologies.

The expertise of EK Design's 400 employees and their 25 years of expertise in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Lighting and Signaling, Interior & Exterior Equipment, are real assets in the conquest of new Premium projects.

From this point forward, Segula Technologies will be able to benefit from the know-how of over 550 talented employees in Germany and Austria and seeks to further consolidate its position in the months to come.

The transaction amount has not been reported.

About SEGULA Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is an engineering group with a global presence, helping to boost competitiveness within all the major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, pharmaceutical and petrochemical. Operating in 26 countries and with 100 offices worldwide, the Group fosters a close relationship with its customers thanks to the expertise of its 11,000 employees. As a leading engineering specialist placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies undertakes large-scale projects, ranging from design and studies to industrialisation and production.

