Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Juniper Reported Better than Expected Revenue

Research Desk Line-up: Gigamon Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) ("Juniper"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=JNPR, following the Company's posting of its third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on October 24, 2017. The computer network equipment maker's earnings per share (EPS) grew 2% on a y-o-y basis and provided forecasts for the upcoming quarter. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Networking & Communication Devices industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Gigamon Inc. (NYSE: GIMO) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company released on October 26, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Gigamon when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on JNPR; also brushing on GIMO. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=JNPR

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GIMO

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Juniper's net revenues were $1.26 billion, reflecting a decrease of 2% compared to $1.29 billion in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.25 billion.

For Q3 2017, Juniper reported a GAAP operating margin of 19.4% versus 19.5% in Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin was 23.5% for the reported quarter compared to 24.4% in the prior year's same quarter.

Juniper reported a GAAP net income of $174.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $172.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $211.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.55, for the reported quarter versus a net income of $220.5 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Juniper's earnings figures fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $0.56 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Juniper's Routing segment's revenue totaled $585.8 million compared to $620.2 million in Q3 2016. The Company's Switching segment's revenue totaled $212.6 million in the reported quarter, down compared to $222.5 million in the year ago corresponding period, primarily due to the delay of certain large cloud customer deployments. Juniper's Security segment's revenue came in at $71.3 million in Q3 2017 versus $85.5 million for Q3 2016.

In the reported quarter, the Company's Product deferred revenue was $324 million, up $26 million, or 9% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Juniper's total cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of September 30, 2017, were $4.20 billion compared to $3.48 billion as of September 30, 2016, and $4.22 billion as of June 30, 2017.

For Q3 2017, Juniper's net cash flows provided by operations were $202 million compared to $245 million in Q3 2016, and $299 million in Q2 2017. The Company's days sales outstanding (DSO) in accounts receivable was 52 days in the reported quarter compared to 53 days in the prior year's same quarter.

For Q3 2017, Juniper's capital expenditure totaled $33 million, while depreciation and amortization expenses were $56 million.

Juniper's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on December 22, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 01, 2017. During Q3 2017, the Company repurchased $140 million of shares and paid $38 million in dividends. In 2017, the Company is committed to returning approximately 50% of annual free cash flow to its shareholders, inclusive of share repurchases and dividends, and expects to be opportunistic with its share repurchases.

Outlook

For the quarter ending December 31, 2017, Juniper is forecasting revenues to be approximately $1.23 billion, plus or minus $30 million. The Company expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 62.0%, plus or minus 0.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 22.6% at the midpoint of revenue guidance.

Juniper is forecasting non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.49 to $0.55; assuming share count of approximately 380 million.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, November 03, 2017, Juniper Networks' stock price slightly rose 0.61% to end the day at $24.55. A total volume of 4.56 million shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 14.53 and have a dividend yield of 1.63%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $9.28 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily