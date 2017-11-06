Decrease of share capital registered in the Commercial Register



On October 31, 2017, the decrease of share capital of Silvano Fashion Group AS was registered in the Commercial Register based on the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 29, 2017. The new registered share capital of the Company is 10 800 000 euros, which is divided into 36 000 000 ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.30 euros per share.



Jarek Särgava Board Member Silvano Fashion Group info@silvanofashion.com 00 372 6845 000