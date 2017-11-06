sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.11.2017

06.11.2017 | 14:16
PR Newswire

Global Roofing Chemicals Market to 2025 - Key Players are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, DuPont and Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Roofing Chemicals Market Analysis By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global roofing chemicals market is expected to be valued at USD 146.3 billion by 2025

The high demand for efficient waterproofing and weather-resistant & highly elastic roofing solutions in new buildings as well as in the renovation of old buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The growing demand for white elastomeric acrylic roof coatings to reduce the internal temperature of poorly ventilated and uninsulated buildings, thereby eliminating the need to investing air conditioning, is projected to propel the market over the forecast period. The wide applications of polyurethane membrane systems in old concrete, timber, built-up felt asphalt, and substrates is expected to be a major driving factor for this segment.

The rising number of R&D activities and mergers & acquisitions carried out by companies, such as The Dow Chemical Company, BraasMonier, GAF Materials Corporation, and Saint-Gobain,to expand their production capacities and operational & manufacturing facilities in the roofing chemicals business is projected to propel the market over the next eight years.

The growing infrastructure in developing and developed economies such as the U.S., China, India, and Germany owing to the significant growth in the global construction industry is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Players operating in the roofing chemicals market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), and Saint-Gobain S.A

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Roofing Chemicals Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4 Roofing Chemicals Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Roofing Chemicals Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Roofing Chemicals Market: Regional Estimates &Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)
  • Saint-Gobain S.A.
  • GAF Materials Corporation
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • Braas Monier Building Group
  • IcopalApS
  • North American Roofing Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h89vrf/roofing_chemicals

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire