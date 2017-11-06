Global Roofing Chemicals Market to 2025 - Key Players are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, DuPont and Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global roofing chemicals market is expected to be valued at USD 146.3 billion by 2025

The high demand for efficient waterproofing and weather-resistant & highly elastic roofing solutions in new buildings as well as in the renovation of old buildings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The growing demand for white elastomeric acrylic roof coatings to reduce the internal temperature of poorly ventilated and uninsulated buildings, thereby eliminating the need to investing air conditioning, is projected to propel the market over the forecast period. The wide applications of polyurethane membrane systems in old concrete, timber, built-up felt asphalt, and substrates is expected to be a major driving factor for this segment.

The rising number of R&D activities and mergers & acquisitions carried out by companies, such as The Dow Chemical Company, BraasMonier, GAF Materials Corporation, and Saint-Gobain,to expand their production capacities and operational & manufacturing facilities in the roofing chemicals business is projected to propel the market over the next eight years.

The growing infrastructure in developing and developed economies such as the U.S., China, India, and Germany owing to the significant growth in the global construction industry is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Players operating in the roofing chemicals market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), and Saint-Gobain S.A



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Roofing Chemicals Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4 Roofing Chemicals Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Roofing Chemicals Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Roofing Chemicals Market: Regional Estimates &Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Saint-Gobain S.A.

GAF Materials Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Braas Monier Building Group

IcopalApS

North American Roofing Services, Inc.

