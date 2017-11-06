High performance In-Memory Computing at scale

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced the availability of Terracotta DB, a new generation, distributed, In-Memory Database platform that delivers high-speed performance for combined operational and analytical processing. Terracotta DB can work with any application that creates new, rapidly changing data types-structured, semi-structured, unstructured and polymorphic data-as well as humongous volumes of data or scale beyond the capacity constraints of existing systems. With the explosion in growth of the Internet of Things and fast-moving streams of data, organizations will find Terracotta DB the ideal solution for managing and extracting value in real-time.

Wolfram Jost, chief technology officer, Software AG, said: "Unlike traditional NoSQL Database platforms, Terracotta DB is in-memory, provides predictable latency at scale and can handle high-speed operational storage and analytical processing requirements on the same platform. This is a significant differentiator for enterprises wishing to leverage a data store that is a natural fit for building microservices and IoT applications for scale."

Most enterprises find real-time transactions have become critical in this digital, on-demand era. This means that at the database level, operational transactions require instant access to any system of record, where the data or activity is permanently recorded. According to a recent Harvard Business Review, successful retailers who focused on operational improvements were able to "increase revenues faster than expenses, which had a powerful impact on earnings."

Terracotta DB is built on top of the distributed in-memory data grid-Terracotta BigMemory, which is currently used by more than 500 organizations worldwide (for example, Octo Telematics, Kiabi, CERN, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS.gov]). In the last 12 months, Terracotta was downloaded more than 2 million times, and more recently several Terracotta customers participated in a Terracotta DB beta program at Software AG labs in July 2017 to experience the benefits first hand and provide early feedback.

Tarun Sirohi, senior architect, Westrock and Terracotta DB Beta Program participant noted: "We are really excited about this new release of Terracotta DB and believe it addresses the need for in-memory translytical databases, where a single data tier can serve both transactional and analytical workloads. We see a technology like Terracotta playing a pivotal role in any modern microservices architecture."

Software AG was named a leader for its Terracotta In-Memory Data Fabric platform in the most recent Forrester WaveTM: In-Memory Data Grids report*. In the report, author Mike Gualtieri says that leaders "offer the most comprehensive set of features to accommodate the broadest use cases."

According to the Forrester Wave report, "Terracotta has a unique architecture compared to the other vendors in that it uses a striping architecture instead of a peer-to-peer architecture to achieve high-availability." Software AG believes that this achieves high availability and is the fastest way to corral fast Big Data and then apply analytics to extract key correlations and information.

Key business use cases include supply chain, inventory management, payment processing, fraud detection, e-commerce order processing and fulfillment, claim management, and any form of distributed data storage with low latency data access requirements across web applications. Terracotta DB offers:

In-Memory data storage at scale;

In-Memory search with optional secondary indexes

Simplified management, monitoring and cluster setup;

Stream-based computation data pipelines for high-speed in-situ analytical processing

Accelerator for building microservices using webMethods adaptor

Visual Analytics on Terracotta DB data powered by MashZone NextGen

Further information about Terracotta DB can be found at: www.terracotta.org

About Software AG

Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016. To learn more, visit www.softwareag.com.

