Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Dr. Radomir Vukcevic to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Vukcevic received his PhD in Metallurgy from the University of Clausthal, West Germany and taught for more than 20 years as Associate Professor in Metallurgy at RMIT, Melbourne and Witwatersrand University, Johannesburg and a Professor of Metallurgy at University of Western Australia, Perth, published several books on metallurgy and holds several industrial patents for mining-related technologies. Following his teaching career, Dr. Vukcevic spent over 35 years in real-world engineering experiences by providing technological, technical and equipment solutions to mining companies globally. He was in Senior Management of Alcoa AWA in Melbourne, Perth, and Pittsburgh for 14 years and Anaconda (Anglo American/Glencore) for 3 years. He was CEO/Principal, Mineral Processing and Marketing, Australia Ltd. providing technological solutions for mining and metallurgical companies such as BHP Billiton, Jinchuan Group (China), Heron Resources (Kalgoorlie, Western Australia), Moneo Metals (New Caledonia) and Acclaim Resources (Western Australia).

