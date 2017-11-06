Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2017) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported today that it has intersected high-grade massive sulphides in the final hole of the 2017 exploration program at the Cerro Las Minitas project. The massive sulphide intercepts were contained within a broader mineralized zone in drill hole 17CLM-106 that supports continuity within the newly defined Skarn Front.

Highlight intercepts from drill hole 17CLM-106 include:

a 2.5m down hole interval (2.1m est. True Thickness) averaging 88g/t Ag, 0.2% Pb and 10.3% Zn (465/t AgEq; 13.1% ZnEq including a higher grade 0.8m interval (0.7m est. TT) averaging 181g/t Ag, 0.4% Pb and 21.9% Zn (988g/t AgEq; 27.9% ZnEq); and

a 1.8m down hole interval (1.5m est. TT) averaging 30g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, and 20.7% Zn (782g/t AgEq; 22.1% ZnEq);

Drill hole 17CLM-106 continues the identification of mineralized intercepts into the newly defined Skarn Front which forms a large anomalous zone, approximately 800m x 600m, located at depth beneath the Blind and El Sol zones. The drill hole tested an area of the Skarn Front extending approximately 400m between the previously reported intercepts in drill holes 17CLM-095 (8.0 metres est. TT of 602g/t Ag, 7.1% Pb and 17.9% Zn; 1488g/t AgEq or 42% ZnEq - see NR-06-17) and 17CLM-098 (8.7 metres est. TT of 288g/t Ag, 2.0% Cu 0.8%Pb and 1.2% Zn; 575g/t AgEq or 16.2% ZnEq). Hole 17CLM-106 increases the continuity of the mineralization between these holes and opens up further exploration potential.

Southern Silver is in the process of reviewing, modelling and compiling the 2017 drill results toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cerro Las Minitas Project due in the coming weeks.

Table 1: Significant Mineralized Intercepts from 17CLM-106