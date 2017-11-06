The "Ethylene Copolymers Market Analysis By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ethylene copolymers market is expected to be valued at USD 67.02 billion by 2025
Increasing demand from packaging industry is anticipated to favor market growth in the coming years.
In terms of revenue, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) product type segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to ascend at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next eight years. In the packaging industry, EVA is widely used as shrinkage film as it contains a higher percentage of anti-blocking additives as compared to polyethylene. It also has the capability to provide low-temperature hot sealing, that enables energy savings and fast packaging speed, which is, in turn, expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Thus, the segment is anticipated to ascend at a steady CAGR over the next eight years.
The raw materials utilized for the manufacturing of ethylene copolymers are governed by various organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These organizations have also set various quality standards for the raw materials and end products manufactured from ethylene. EPA has levied strict regulations to encourage the production of environment-friendly products, such as ethylene oxide, from ethylene.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to ascend at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rising demand from the packaging industry, in emerging economies such as India and China, is expected to drive the market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific region is characterized by rising awareness regarding various applications of ethylene copolymers.
DuPont, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sipchem, and USI Corporation are some of the key players in the global market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Ethylene Copolymers Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 Ethylene Copolymers Market: Application Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Ethylene Copolymers Market: Type Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Ethylene Copolymers Market: End-use Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Ethylene Copolymers Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- DuPont
- Celanese Corporation
- The Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- Sipchem
- USI Corporation
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- ExxoMobil Chemicals
- Lanxess
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dwq62h/ethylene
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171106005893/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Plastics, Agrochemicals and Fertilizers