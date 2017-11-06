One of the United States' largest power companies is looking to increase its renewable energy portfolio five-fold in value and has identified a 1.37 GW solar pipeline.

If there was one definitive sign that renewable energy has gone mainstream, this may be it. Last Friday American Electric Power (AEP), one of the United State's largest power companies and one that owns a disproportionate share of coal assets, announced that it will invest $1.8 billion in new renewable energy projects during the 2018-2020 timeframe. This is nearly five times the company's current investment in renewable energy generation by dollar value.

This $1.8 billion will represent around 10% of the company's planned capital outlays during the period, 72% of which will go to its transmission and distribution businesses. While AEP still owns 60 power plants totaling ...

