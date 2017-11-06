The Company carried 321 thousand passengers on international flights in October, which was nearly the same number as in October last year. Available seat kilometres remained unchanged between years. The passenger load factor increased from last year and was 83.4% compared to 82.2%. Passengers on domestic and regional flights were 31 thousand in October, which corresponds a 10% increase. The capacity growth was 22%, mainly due to new flights out of Keflavik to Belfast and Akureyri. The load factor was 63.3% compared to 67.5% last year. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 20% between years. Cargo transport increased by 11% year-on-year. The occupancy at our Hotels improved by 2 percentage points from last year and was 86.3%.



INTERNATIONAL OCT 17 OCT 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 320,684 319,673 0% 3,568,071 3,224,577 11% Load Factor 83.4% 82.2% 1.2 ppt 83.5% 82.8% 0.7 ppt Available Seat KM 1,191.3 1,193.5 0% 13,299.1 11,894.2 12% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND OCT 17 OCT 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 30,925 28,030 10% 300,800 283,005 6% Load Factor 63.3% 67.5% -4.2 ppt 67.4% 69.4% -2.1 ppt Available Seat KM 18.5 15.2 22% 183.9 165.7 11% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS OCT 17 OCT 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 97.6% 94.1% 3.5 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,220 1,854 20% 22,123 19,889 11% CARGO OCT 17 OCT 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 10,534 9,494 11% 96,845 88,323 10% (FTK'000) HOTELS OCT 17 OCT 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 27,776 27,776 0% 316,602 297,497 6% Nights Sold Hotel Room 23,960 23,406 2% 262,034 247,695 6% Nights Utilisation of Hotel 86.3% 84.3% 2.0 ppt 82.8% 83.3% -0.5 ppt Rooms



