ADO Properties S.A.

Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of

quarterly reports



2017-11-06 / 16:51

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 15, 2017 German:

http://investors.ado.immo/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html

English: http://investors.ado.immo/websites/ado/English/4010/reports.html



Language: English

Company: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.ado.immo



2017-11-06



