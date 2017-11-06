Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADO Properties S.A. /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADO Properties S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-06 / 16:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
ADO Properties S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 15, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 15, 2017 German:
http://investors.ado.immo/websites/ado/German/4000/publikationen.html
English: http://investors.ado.immo/websites/ado/English/4010/reports.html
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.immo
