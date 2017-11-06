(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|October 2017
|
75,220,621
|
Total number of voting rights
|
Total number of voting rights
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|September 2017
|
72,496,731
|
Total number of voting rights
|
Total number of voting rights
Gecina
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 564,154,657.50 euros
Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
