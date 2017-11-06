TrizCom Public Relations: TrizCom PR Wins Four Top Tier Awards from Public Relations Society of America - Dallas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Public Relations Society of America - Dallas Chapter honored TrizCom Public Relations with four top tier awards, including two Pegasus Awards for Communications Excellence - corporate communications and nonprofit communications and the top honor, Best in Show - at their 2017 Awards Luncheon held Oct. 27 at Gilley's Dallas.

As a company, Dallas-based TrizCom Public Relations received three PRSA Pegasus Awards: the Pegasus Award for Communications Excellence on behalf of Solis Mammography's legislative campaign for House Bill 1036, mandating all private insurance providers cover 3-D mammography for breast cancer screening; the Pegasus Award for Communications Excellence on behalf of Heroes for Children's campaign to make a wedding dream come true for Sarena Saad as part of their Milestones program; and the Pegasus Award - Best in Show for the Heroes for Children campaign. TrizCom account executive Katie Mudd received the Dallas Chapter of PRSA Outstanding Service Award.

"I continue to watch our company grow and position our clients with groundbreaking and strategically bold public relations work," said Jo Trizila, CEO and president of TrizCom PR. "Boutique public relations agency work sometimes gets overlooked because of their staff size. Receiving the Best of Show and two Pegasus Awards affirms that boutique public relations agencies, like TrizCom PR, can and do produce creative, insightful data and objective-driven communications work that influences audiences. I am extremely proud of the work we do and the savvy team at TrizCom PR. However, while the honor of recognition as one of the top public relations companies in Dallas is always nice, the highest accolade we seek is in our clients', and their stakeholders', collective success and the ability to contribute and influence their brand."

"A communications firm's success doesn't just happen - it takes a great team who think differently, are crazy creative, innovative, and empowered to bring action to bold strategic ideas," Trizila continued. "Company culture is often touted as one of the most important factors for a business' long-term success. Part of TrizCom PR's culture is community service and corporate responsibility. When a team member like Katie is recognized for going above and beyond for an organization, everyone wins. TrizCom PR steadfastly believes that for whom much is given, much is expected in return."

The Pegasus Awards from Public Relations Society of America - Dallas recognize the most outstanding public relations and strategic communications efforts in the Dallas area and provide a constructive critique by an independent panel of judges, composed of public relations professionals, for each entry. The Pegasus Award is named after the iconic red Pegasus in downtown Dallas. It serves as a symbol of public relations excellence in Dallas and North Texas.

About TrizCom Public Relations

In TrizCom Public Relations, organizations ranging from corporations, to nonprofits, to startups gain a team of savvy public relations professionals who think creatively and develop truly innovative data-driven communication ideas that build buzz and raise brand awareness for their clients. Award-winning TrizCom PR provides a full complement of strategic communications and public relations services to a wide variety of industries encompassing startup, healthcare, lifestyle, B2B, nonprofit, sports, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, events, and beyond. Putting strategy before tactics, measuring every objective, TrizCom PR has built a dynamic track record. TrizCom Public Relations is a National Certified Women-Owned Business and recipient of multiple Public Relations Society of America awards, including the highly coveted Pegasus Award for Communications Excellence. For more information on TrizCom PR, go to www.TrizCom.com or call 972-247-1369. TrizCom PR's blog is http://www.trizcom.com/blog/. Follow TrizCom PR on social media: www.Facebook.com/TrizComPR/, Twitter.com/trizcom, www.YouTube.com/user/TrizComm, www.Instagram.com/trizcompr/, www.LinkedIn.com/company-beta/1659302/.

Contact:

Dana Cobb

TrizCom Public Relations

O: 972-247-1369 or C: 972-955-9747

Dana@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: TrizCom Public Relations