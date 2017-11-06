Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Carmila (Paris:CARM) are informed they are convened at the Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, November 27 at 8:15 am, which will be held at the Company's registered office, 58, avenue Emile Zola, in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The advance notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions proposed for a vote by the shareholders was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire on October 23, 2017. A copy of this notice is available on the website of the Company (www.Carmila.com).

The documents intended for presentation at this Meeting and the postal or proxy voting forms are available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legislation.

The documents and information referred to in Articles R.225-73-1, R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website (www.Carmila.com).

In accordance with Articles R.225-88 and R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder may obtain the documents referred to above by means of a simple written request addressed to:

the head office of Carmila, 58 avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt;

CACEIS Corporate Trust, General Meeting Service, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Next events and publications:

November 27, 2017 (8h15): Shareholders' General Meeting.

November 27, 2017 (after market close): Detachment of the coupon.

November 30, 2017: 2017 interim dividend payment (reimbursement of Additional paid-in capital).

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 205 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.6 bn as at June 30" 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

