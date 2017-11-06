Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera's US Subsidiary . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liestal, Switzerland, November 6, 2017 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Todd Bazemore resigns his role as Chief Operating Officer of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. and member of executive management.

Todd Bazemore, who has worked with Santhera since September of last year, will step down from his role as Chief Operating Officer for the US subsidiary, effective November 17, 2017. "We regret but respect Todd's decision," said Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera who will assume Todd's responsibilities ad interim. "We would like to thank Todd for his engagement over the past year, and we wish him all the best for his future."

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com (http://www.santhera.com).

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

