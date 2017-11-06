Decisions of the extraordinary shareholders meeting of AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius) which took place on April 28, 2017:



1. Application of the Company's share premium to cover losses



Decision:



Taking into account the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for six months' period of year 2017, which ended on 30 June 2017, to apply part of the Company's share premium, i.e. EUR 7,152,033.82, to cover losses of the Company.



