FTR EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Frontier Communications Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 27, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of investors who purchased Frontier Communications Corporation ('Frontier Communications') (NASDAQ: FTR) securities between February 6, 2015 and May 2, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/frontier-communications-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company acquired a substantial number of non-paying accounts as part of its acquisition of the wireline operations of Verizon Communications, Inc.; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be required to increase its reserves, and write off amounts from accounts receivable associated with the non-paying accounts; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Frontier Communications' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Frontier Communications, you have until November 27, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/frontier-communications-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

