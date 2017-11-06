Global Cyber Security Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Applications of Cyber Security and Internet of Things (IoT)

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cyber Security Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Cyber Security market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise of malvertising and corruption of online advertising ecosystems, continuous improvement in cyber security regulations and increasing applications of cyber security and internet of things (IoT).

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rise of Malvertising and Corruption of Online Advertising Ecosystems

Continuous Improvement in Cyber Security Regulations

Increasing Applications of Cyber Security and Internet of Things (IoT)

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution



Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (Ids/Ips)

Firewall

Security and Vulnerability Management

Anti virus/Anti malware

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Encryption

Security Information and Event Management

Disaster Recovery

Unified Threat Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Other Solutions

5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6 Global Cyber Security Market, By Security



Application Security

Network Security

Content Security

Wireless Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Other Security Types

7 Global Cyber Security Market, By Component



Services

Solutions

8 Global Cyber Security Market, By Service



Professional Services

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

Managed Services

9 Global Cyber Security Market, By Application



Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Public Utilities

Military

Other Applications

10 Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode



On-Premises

Cloud

11 Global Cyber Security Market, By Geography



12 Key Player Activities



Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

13 Leading Companies



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc

Mcafee LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Sophos Ltd

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Fireeye, Inc.

Dell EMC (RSA)

(RSA) Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Northrop Grumman

Intel Corporation

Verizon Communications

Check Point Software Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Pradeo Security Systems

CA Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n339b/global_cyber





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716