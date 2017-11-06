Global Cyber Security Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Applications of Cyber Security and Internet of Things (IoT)

DUBLIN, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cyber Security Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Cyber Security market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise of malvertising and corruption of online advertising ecosystems, continuous improvement in cyber security regulations and increasing applications of cyber security and internet of things (IoT).
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rise of Malvertising and Corruption of Online Advertising Ecosystems
- Continuous Improvement in Cyber Security Regulations
- Increasing Applications of Cyber Security and Internet of Things (IoT)
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (Ids/Ips)
- Firewall
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Anti virus/Anti malware
- Identity and Access Management (IAM)
- Encryption
- Security Information and Event Management
- Disaster Recovery
- Unified Threat Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Other Solutions
5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
6 Global Cyber Security Market, By Security
- Application Security
- Network Security
- Content Security
- Wireless Security
- Cloud Security
- Endpoint Security
- Other Security Types
7 Global Cyber Security Market, By Component
- Services
- Solutions
8 Global Cyber Security Market, By Service
- Professional Services
- Design and Integration
- Risk and Threat Assessment
- Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
- Training and Education
- Managed Services
9 Global Cyber Security Market, By Application
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Retail
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecom
- Public Utilities
- Military
- Other Applications
10 Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud
11 Global Cyber Security Market, By Geography
12 Key Player Activities
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc
- Mcafee LLC
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Sophos Ltd
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Fireeye, Inc.
- Dell EMC (RSA)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Northrop Grumman
- Intel Corporation
- Verizon Communications
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Symantec Corporation
- Lockheed Martin
- Pradeo Security Systems
- CA Technologies
