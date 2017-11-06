sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,90 Euro		+0,10
+0,15 %
WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,75
64,00
22:24
63,80
64,10
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSRAM LICHT AG65,90+0,15 %