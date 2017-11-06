Weatherford and Partners Raise $345,000 for Houston-Based Non-Profits

BAAR, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) and partners presented a check for $345,000 to three Houston-area non-profit organizations at the annual Weatherford Walks charity event held at Sam Houston Race Park on November 4. The donation will be split equally among the Houston Area Women's Center, Camp Hope and Small Steps Nurturing Center. Since its inception, Weatherford Walks has raised more than $1.2 million for the Houston community.

More than 1,300 participants registered to walk the mile-long race track in support of these local organizations. Our employees and trusted business partners made generous monetary donations to support the cause. The walk was followed by a donation ceremony and family day with music, games and lunch at the Race Park Pavilion.

All three organizations celebrated this year are beneficiaries of past Weatherford Walks events. The Houston Area Women's Center, which helps individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence in their efforts to move their lives forward, was the beneficiary of the inaugural Weatherford Walks in 2014. The 2015 event benefitted Camp Hope, a Houston organization that provides peer support, mentoring services and housing for veterans and their families suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. In 2016, Weatherford Walks supported Small Steps, a Houston-based organization dedicated to the social, emotional, physical, intellectual and spiritual growth of economically at-risk children and their families. Weatherford Walks aims to support charitable entities that are rooted in the local community and provide services integral to helping our neighboring families in need.

"One of our core values at Weatherford is making a positive impact on the people and places we touch as a company," said Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to being a trusted partner to all the organizations we interact with, including those that care for our larger community."

Weatherford Platinum-level sponsors who supported the fourth annual Weatherford Walks event include:

AZA

Baker McKenzie

Gerard Daniels

Oakwood Agency

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 90 countries and has a network of approximately 860 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 29,500 people. For more information, visitwww.weatherford.comand connect with Weatherford onLinkedIn,Facebook,TwitterandYouTube.

Weatherford Contacts

Christoph Bausch

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

+1.713.836.4615

Karen David-Green

Vice President - Investor Relations, Marketing and Communications

+1.713.836.7430

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/598013/WEATHERFORD_INTERNATIONAL_LOGO.jpg