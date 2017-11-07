sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

95,60 Euro		-1,387
-1,43 %
WKN: 850347 ISIN: US0530151036 Ticker-Symbol: ADP 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,44
96,40
06.11.
95,65
96,09
06.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC95,60-1,43 %
HERBALIFE LTD57,59+1,30 %
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD--